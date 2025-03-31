What's the story

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is planning to raise the auto settlement limit of advanced claim (ASAC) from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

The move is intended to make the lives of its 7.5 crore members easier.

Sumita Dawra, Secretary at the Ministry of Labor and Employment, approved the proposal in a meeting with the Executive Committee (EC) of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) recently.

However, the proposal still awaits final approval from the CBT.