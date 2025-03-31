What's the story

The Trump family's entry into the cryptocurrency space continues to grow, with Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. now investing in a Bitcoin mining company, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Their firm, American Data Centers, is merging with and acquiring a 20% stake in American Bitcoin, a mining company largely owned by Hut 8.

The goal of the partnership is to build the world's largest digital currency miner and form its own "Bitcoin reserve."