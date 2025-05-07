10 civilians killed in firing, shelling by Pakistan across LoC
What's the story
As many as 10 civilians were killed late Tuesday night in indiscriminate firing and artillery shelling by Pakistan.
The firing was across the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border, said the Indian Army.
In retaliation to the attack, the Indian Army said they had taken "proportionate" action.
This comes after India's precision strikes on terror training camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early Wednesday morning.
Army
Heavy shelling reported in multiple sectors
"During the night of 06-07 May 2025, Pakistan Army resorted to arbitrary firing including Artillery shelling from posts across the Line of Control and IB opposite J&K," Lt Colonel Suneel Baratwal, PRO (Defense), Northern Command, said.
According to local reports, cross-border firing was taking place in Krishna Ghati, Shahpur, and Mankote in Poonch district, as well as Laam, Manjakote, and Gambeer Brahmana in Rajouri.
Intense artillery fire was also recorded in the Uri and Tangdhar sectors of the Kashmir valley.
Pakistan
Pakistan claims 5 Indian planes downed
Pakistan, meanwhile, has claimed that it has shot down five Indian planes.
"So far, I can confirm to you that five Indian aircraft - including three Rafale, one SU-30 and one MiG-29 - and one Heron drone have also been shot down," Pakistan military spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary has said in a video shared by Reuters.
India has yet to respond to the claims.
Military action
India's precision strikes: A response to Pahalgam terror attack
On Wednesday morning, the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force launched a coordinated 'Operation Sindoor' in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack. This was the first tri-services operation against Pakistan after the 1971 war.
The operation hit nine sites associated with terrorist outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack, in which 26 people, mostly civilians, were killed.