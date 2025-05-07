Why India targeted 9 terror sites in 'Operation Sindoor'
What's the story
India launched 'Operation Sindoor,' a coordinated military operation against nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the early hours of Wednesday.
The operation was launched in the wake of the Pahalgam attack on April 22, which left 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead.
Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is believed to be behind the attack.
Targeted networks
Operation Sindoor: Dismantling major terrorist networks
The operation seeks to dismantle critical logistical, operational, and training infrastructure of LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), and other affiliated networks.
The nine locations were selected based on their historical role in major terror plots and infiltration attempts against India, NDTV reported.
These sites were identified through extensive assessments of their importance to the terrorist ecosystem along the India-Pakistan border.
JeM's base
Bahawalpur: The headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed
Bahawalpur in southern Punjab, Pakistan, is one of 'Operation Sindoor's' prime targets.
The city serves as the headquarters of JeM, a terrorist outfit headed by Masood Azhar.
The group has been associated with several high-profile attacks in India, including the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing.
The US State Department designated JEM a Foreign Terrorist Organization in 2001.
LeT's hub
Muridke: Lashkar-e-Taiba's nerve center
Muridke, situated roughly 40km north of Lahore, is another major focus of this operation.
This facility is the nerve center of LeT and its charitable wing, the Jamaat-ud-Dawa, which has several thousand members.
The 200-acre facility contains training camps, indoctrination centers, and supporting logistical infrastructure.
India blames LeT for masterminding the 2008 Mumbai attacks, among others.
Training grounds
Kotli: A hub for suicide bomber training
Kotli in PoK has been identified by India as a key training ground for suicide bombers and insurgents.
The facility, it is reported, can house over 50 trainees at a time.
Gulpur is another target that is believed to have been used as a forward launchpad for operations into Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Poonch regions.
Gateway points
Sawai, Sarjal and Barnala: Infiltration routes
Sawai has been associated with attacks in northern Kashmir, especially in Sonmarg, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam.
Sarjal and Barnala are located near the International Border and the Line of Control, making them possible gateway points for infiltration.
Mehmoona near Sialkot was the area used by Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), while Kotli also had the Maskar Raheel Shahid camp associated with HM.
Global response
India's diplomatic outreach post 'Operation Sindoor'
The strike was carried out in the early hours of Wednesday, when India started precision strikes with long-range standoff weapons at 1:44am.
The strikes were coordinated by the Army, Navy, and Air Force in the first such tri-services operation since the 1971 war.
As many as 80 to 90 terrorists are believed to have been killed in the strikes.