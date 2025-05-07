What's the story

India launched 'Operation Sindoor,' a coordinated military operation against nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the early hours of Wednesday.

The operation was launched in the wake of the Pahalgam attack on April 22, which left 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead.

Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is believed to be behind the attack.