J&K government shuts 48 resorts after Pahalgam terror attack
What's the story
The Jammu and Kashmir government has temporarily closed 48 of the 87 tourist spots in the region.
This comes as security forces ramp up their anti-terror operations in the wake of a deadly strike in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people.
The sites closed are either directly related to these operations or are in areas considered vulnerable, News18 reported.
Passenger decline
Impact on passenger traffic at Srinagar Airport
According to the Jammu-based paper Daily Excelsior, passenger traffic at Srinagar Airport has decreased significantly since April 23, the day after the Pahalgam attack.
On April 23, 17,653 passengers traveled via the airport on 112 flights. Numbers have continued to drop in the subsequent days too, with fewer passengers flying each day than the previous one.
Flight operations, however, remained significantly unaffected in terms of number of flights.
Destinations
Destinations that are closed
The destinations that have been closed are Yousmarg, Tousimaidan, Doodpathri, Aharbal, Kousarnag, Bangus, Kariwan Diver Chandigam, Bangus Valley, Wular/Watlab, Rampora and Rajpora, Chearhar, Mundij-Hamam-Markoot Waterfall, Khampoo, Bosnia, Vijitop, Sun Temple, Verinag Garden, Sinthan Top, Margantop, Akad Park, Habba Khatoon Point, and Babareshi.
Ringawali, Gogaldara, Baderkote, Shrunz Waterfall, Kamanpost, Namblan Waterfall, Eco Park Khadniyar, Sangarwani, Jamia Masjid, Badamwari, Rajori Kadal Hotel Kanaaz, Aali Kadal JJ Food Restaurant, IVORY Hotel, Padshapal resorts and restaurant, are among others.
Anti-terror crackdown
Srinagar Police intensifies anti-terror operations
Following the Pahalgam attack, J&K Police and other security agencies have stepped up anti-terror operations.
Police conducted raids at dozens of locations in Srinagar, Doda, and Kishtwar as part of a crackdown on the terror ecosystem.
Over 600 locations in the Valley have been raided in just six days, and hundreds of suspects have been questioned.
Since the April 22 attack, authorities have also demolished nine dwellings of suspected terrorists and overground workers of terror outfits.