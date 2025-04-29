Pakistan continues ceasefire violations for 5th consecutive night along LoC
What's the story
Pakistan has breached the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir for the fifth night in a row.
"During the night of April 28-29, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara and Baramulla districts, as well as the Akhnoor sector," the Army said in a statement.
The Indian Army responded in a measured and effective manner to the provocation.
Diplomatic actions
India takes strict measures against Pakistan
No casualties have been reported yet.
In the wake of last week's Pahalgam attack, which killed 26, including a Nepali citizen, India declared a series of tough measures against Pakistan on Wednesday.
These include considering the suspension of the 65-year-old Indus Waters Treaty, shutting the Attari land-border crossing, and expelling Pakistani military attachés.
Islamabad has also threatened to suspend all agreements with New Delhi in retaliation for these.
International response
India's condemnation of Pakistan at the UN
India slammed Pakistan at the United Nations on Monday after its Defense Minister Khawaja Asif "admitted and confessed" to his country's history of "supporting, training and funding" terror outfits.
In a television interview, he was asked about Pakistan's role in backing terrorist outfits, to which he responded, "We have been doing this dirty work for the US for the past three decades, including the West and the UK."