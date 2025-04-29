What's the story

Pakistan has breached the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir for the fifth night in a row.

"During the night of April 28-29, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara and Baramulla districts, as well as the Akhnoor sector," the Army said in a statement.

The Indian Army responded in a measured and effective manner to the provocation.