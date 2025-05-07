What's the story

In a major military operation dubbed 'Operation Sindoor,' India struck terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK).

The operation was launched in a tri-services deployment of air, naval, and land-based assets. It is the largest cross-border precision strike conducted by India since the Balakot operation in 2019.

The mission was launched in retaliation for a terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 civilians.