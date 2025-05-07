What's the story

Three civilians were killed late in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in indiscriminate firing and artillery shelling from Pakistan.

The ceasefire violation across the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border was confirmed by the Indian Army.

The attack came shortly after India carried out precision strikes on terror training camps run by Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.