Three civilians killed in firing, shelling by Pakistan across LoC
What's the story
Three civilians were killed late in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in indiscriminate firing and artillery shelling from Pakistan.
The ceasefire violation across the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border was confirmed by the Indian Army.
The attack came shortly after India carried out precision strikes on terror training camps run by Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Military response
India's 'Operation Sindoor' targets terror camps
In a coordinated tri-services operation against Pakistan since the 1971 war, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor.' It targeted and destroyed nine terror training camps overnight.
It was initiated as a direct military response to last month's Pahalgam terror attack.
Resistance Front, an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, had claimed responsibility for the attack, which caused 26 casualties at a popular tourist destination.
Proportional retaliation
Indian Army's response to Pakistan's indiscriminate firing
Following the recent attack, the Indian Army said a "proportionate" response had been carried out.
This follows a period of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, who routinely accuse one another of cross-border shelling as well as backing terrorism.
For nearly two weeks, Pakistani troops have conducted unprovoked ceasefire violations against the Indian side, using small arms in two to three sectors. Recently, these attacks have expanded to encompass the entire Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.