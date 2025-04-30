Pakistan minister claims India planning military action in 36 hours
What's the story
Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has made a serious allegation that India is planning to launch a military operation against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours.
"Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends carrying out military action against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours," Tarar said on X.
He warned that such an action would have "catastrophic" consequences not just for the region but also beyond.
Accusations
Allegations surrounding Pahalgam terror attack
Tarar accused India of planning the military action based on "baseless and concocted allegations" about Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26.
He criticized India for assuming the roles of "judge, jury, and executioner."
Tarar emphasized Pakistan had been a victim of terrorism itself and urged for an unbiased investigation into these allegations.
Sovereignty defense
Pakistan's stance on sovereignty and international intervention
Tarar also reiterated that Pakistan stands resolute in its commitment to defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The country has urged the international community to note that "the onus of escalatory spiral and its ensuing consequences shall squarely lie with India," he said.
His remarks come hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave full operational freedom to the armed forces on the response strategy for the Pahalgam terror attack.
India's measures
India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack
India has already taken several measures in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which have upped tensions between the two countries.
These include expelling Pakistani military attachés, suspending the Indus Water Treaty of 1960, revoking all visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27 onward, and immediately shutting down the Attari land-transit post.
Meanwhile, ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) have continued for six days due to unprovoked firing from Pakistani posts.