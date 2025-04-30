What's the story

Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has made a serious allegation that India is planning to launch a military operation against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours.

"Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends carrying out military action against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours," Tarar said on X.

He warned that such an action would have "catastrophic" consequences not just for the region but also beyond.