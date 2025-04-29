How did Indian-origin candidates perform in Canadian elections?
What's the story
The Canadian federal election resulted in the Liberal Party retaining power for the fourth consecutive term, with Prime Minister Mark Carney continuing his term.
However, Jagmeet Singh of the New Democratic Party (NDP), one of the main contenders in the race, resigned after losing his Burnaby Central seat.
This election saw over 65 Indian-origin candidates contesting for seats in the House of Commons.
NDP struggles
Singh's defeat and future plans
Singh, son of Indian immigrants from Punjab, lost his Burnaby Central seat to Wade Chang of the Liberal Party.
He secured only 18.1% of the vote, Chang received 42.1%, and Conservative candidate James Yan received 38.7% vote share.
After the loss, he congratulated Carney, saying he was confident Carney would "represent all Canadians and protect our country and its sovereignty from the threats of Donald Trump."
Election results
Sohi and Anand's election outcomes
Another Indian-origin candidate to lose the race was Liberal candidate Amarjeet Sohi.
She lost to the Conservative Party's Jagsharan Singh Mahal in Edmonton Southeast. Mahal got 53.6% votes, while Sohi could only manage 38.3%.
On the other hand, Anita Anand of the Liberal Party won in Oakville East with 50.7% vote share, beating Conservative candidate Ron Chhinzer, who got 45.1% votes.
Candidate performance
Dhaliwal and Brahmbhatt's election results
In Surrey Newton, Liberal candidate Sukh Dhaliwal won against Conservative candidate Harjit Singh Gill.
But in the Brampton-Chinguacousy Park constituency, People's Party candidate Jayesh Brahmbhatt was defeated by Liberal candidate Shafqat Ali, who secured 48.7% of the vote, while Brahmbhatt finished fourth with a lower share.
Ruby Sahota defeated the Conservative Party's Amandeep Judge from Brampton North, while Liberal candidate Maninder Sidhu defeated Conservative's Bob Dosanjh from Brampton East.
Liberal Party's Amandeep Sohi defeated Conservative Taran Chahal from Brampton Centre.
Final results
Khera, Majumdar, and Obhrai Martin's election results
Kamal Khera (Liberal Party) lost to the Conservative Party's Amarjeet Gill in Brampton West. Gill won 50% of the vote, while Khera got 47.5%.
Altogether, Punjabis won five seats in Brampton.
In Calgary Heritage, Conservative candidate Shuv Majumdar defeated Liberal candidate Scott Arnott by almost 20,000 votes.
Priti Obhrai Martin (Liberal Party) also lost to Conservative candidate Jasraj Hallan in Calgary East. Hallan secured 60.6% of the vote, while Martin just 31.4%.
Minority
Liberals to form minority government
While Carney's Liberals retained power, they fell short of the majority government.
The Liberal Party needs 172 seats in Canada's House of Commons to form a majority government. If it falls short of that threshold, it can still establish a government, but it will require the support of other parties to pass laws, making it more vulnerable.
According to CTV News, the Liberals led or were elected in 156 districts, while the Conservatives had 145.