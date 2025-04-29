Only 35% Americans support Musk's work for Trump, says poll
What's the story
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's cost-cutting push for the Donald Trump administration has not gone down well with the American public.
According to a recent ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll, his disapproval rating has jumped from 49% in February to 57%.
The survey also found that just 35% of Americans approve of Musk's performance in this capacity, a number consistent with earlier polls.
Comparison
Musk's approval ratings fall below Trump's
Musk's approval ratings are even lower than that of Trump.
According to the poll, Trump's job approval rating was 39% after his first 100 days in the office, with 55% Americans disapproving.
This proves that despite being a celebrity businessman, Musk's actions in the government have failed to win over the masses.
Impact
Public discontent with layoffs reflects on Musk
Public anger over layoffs started by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which Musk leads, appears to be driving his falling approval ratings.
The poll found that 56% think Trump is overstepping in firing off federal workers, and 57% think he is going too far in shuttering federal agencies.
Among those unhappy with such cuts, Musk's approval rating is a paltry 6%.
Political divide
Party affiliation influences perception of Musk's role
Musk's approval ratings also differ greatly by party affiliation. Only 4% of Democrats approve of his work in the administration, while a whopping 73% of Republicans and 32% of independents say they support him.