Alibaba's Jack Ma helped Chinese government intimidate a businessman: Report
What's the story
Jack Ma, the billionaire co-founder of Alibaba, was involved in an intimidation campaign by the Chinese government targeting a specific businessman, according to documents reviewed by The Guardian.
The campaign sought to pressure the businessman, referred to only as "H" for his safety, to help in the prosecution of a senior politician who had fallen out of favor with the government.
Campaign details
Businessman targeted by Chinese regime
The targeted businessman, now living in France, was on the receiving end of relentless threats from the Chinese regime.
This included a barrage of phone calls, his sister being detained, and an Interpol red notice—an international alert.
But things reached another level in April 2021, when Ma himself called, saying he was "the only one who can persuade you to return."
Evidence
Call recorded by businessman
The businessman had recorded the call with Ma. He had also recorded similar calls from friends and Chinese security officials in the weeks before the conversation.
These recordings were submitted as evidence in a French court, offering an insight into how China exerts influence across the world through threats and legal means.
Extradition
Extradition threat and political implications
The businessman, a Singaporean citizen originally from China, was in France when Ma called him.
A year earlier, Chinese police had put out an arrest warrant against him over financial crime and sought his extradition via Interpol.
The transcripts of Ma's call implied all his troubles would disappear if he collaborated in the prosecution of Sun Lijun—a politician who had lost favor with China's ruling Communist Party.
Similar fates
Ma's own fall from grace
Ma himself had lost the favor of the Chinese regime after criticizing financial regulators in a public speech in October 2020.
He was later fined $2.8 billion and vanished from public view for months.
His call to the businessman came six months later, during which he revealed that Chinese security officials had approached him, guaranteeing leniency for "H" if he returned to China voluntarily.
Legal battle
Businessman resisted pressure and stayed in France
Under such extreme pressure, the businessman refused to go back to China, and his legal team continued fighting his extradition in French courts.
His lawyers maintained that on returning, he would be arrested, detained and tortured until he testified.
Most of his assets would likely be transferred to others, they argued.
The court eventually denied China's extradition request for political reasons.