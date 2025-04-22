What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a historic visit to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This is the first visit by an Indian PM to the port city in over 40 years.

While recent visits by Indian leaders have been to Riyadh, Jeddah was last visited by an Indian PM, Indira Gandhi, in 1982.

He landed in Jeddah for his two-day State visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.