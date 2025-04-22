PM Modi's Jeddah visit: Here's what his itinerary looks like
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a historic visit to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This is the first visit by an Indian PM to the port city in over 40 years.
While recent visits by Indian leaders have been to Riyadh, Jeddah was last visited by an Indian PM, Indira Gandhi, in 1982.
He landed in Jeddah for his two-day State visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.
Diplomatic discussions
Modi's meeting with Saudi Crown Prince
Modi's visit to Jeddah is not mere symbolism but a platform for significant diplomatic talks.
He will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday from 5:30-8:30pm (Jeddah time) at the Royal Palace in Jeddah.
Talks on various topics, including issues related to the Hajj pilgrimage (like quota for Indian pilgrims), are on the agenda.
Community interaction
Engaging with the Indian diaspora
Ahead of meeting the Crown Prince, Modi will interact with the Indian community at the Hotel Ritz-Carlton in Jeddah.
The interaction with the Indian diaspora will take place today from 4-4:30pm (Jeddah time).
Saudi Arabia hosts 2.7 million Indians who live and work there, making this interaction an important part of Modi's itinerary.
PM Modi lands in Jeddah
PM Narendra Modi, along with Crown Prince & PM of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will co-chair the 2nd Leaders' Meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council… pic.twitter.com/o5cgvuSozL
Bilateral agreements
India and Saudi Arabia to sign MoUs
India and Saudi Arabia are also set to sign at least six MoUs during Modi's visit. The agreements will span the fields of space, energy, health, science and scientific research, culture, and advanced technology.
"Meetings in Riyadh continued late Monday to finalize details, with over a dozen MoUs under discussion, some to be signed at the official level," an official told PTI.
Bilateral relations
Strategic Partnership Council meeting
Modi and the Crown Prince will also co-chair the 2nd meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council.
The council was established during Modi's 2019 visit to strengthen bilateral ties between India and Saudi Arabia.
The PM's itinerary also includes a visit to a factory employing Indian workers on Wednesday.
In 2016, Modi was conferred with the Order of King Abdulaziz, Saudi Arabia's highest civilian award.