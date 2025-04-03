What's the story

President Donald Trump has imposed a 26% reciprocal tariff on all Indian goods entering the US.

The move aims to address the $46 billion trade deficit, citing India's higher tariffs on US products, such as 70% on automobiles and 50% on apples.

Trump labeled it a "discounted" rate, claiming India charges the US 52% on average.

The new levy will come into effect from April 9, and is expected to have far-reaching implications on India's economy.