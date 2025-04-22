What's the story

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's bag, including $3,000 in cash, was stolen while she was out dining with family on Sunday night at a downtown Washington, DC, restaurant on Sunday night.

This was despite her security detail being present from the Secret Service.

The bag also contained Noem's driver's license, medication, apartment keys, passport, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) access badge, makeup bag, and blank checks.