US Homeland Security chief's bag stolen with Secret Service nearby
What's the story
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's bag, including $3,000 in cash, was stolen while she was out dining with family on Sunday night at a downtown Washington, DC, restaurant on Sunday night.
This was despite her security detail being present from the Secret Service.
The bag also contained Noem's driver's license, medication, apartment keys, passport, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) access badge, makeup bag, and blank checks.
Incident
Details of the theft incident
Noem was out for Easter dinner with her family when the theft happened.
DHS says she had brought cash to buy Easter gifts for her family.
The masked male waited around the area before he struck. He is believed to have taken a seat near Noem's table, slid her bag toward him with his foot, and then walked out unnoticed with it under his jacket.
Inquiry
Investigation underway
The Secret Service, which handles Noem's security, hasn't shared any details about the suspect. However, CCTV footage from the Capital Burger restaurant is being examined by investigators.
Though two security personnel in plain clothes were posted at the restaurant's bar near Noem's dining area, they couldn't stop the theft.
Law enforcement experts have questioned if the event—which involved a criminal getting so near to a Cabinet official and then stealing her possessions—may have been a lapse in security.
Expert
Noem was the governor of South Dakota
"This is a security breach that actually has high consequences, and it needs immediate and further review by the Secret Service...DHS, and other law enforcement partners," Jonathan Wackrow, a CNN law enforcement analyst and former Secret Service agent, said.
A vocal member of President Donald Trump's Cabinet, Noem has advocated his hard-line policies of deporting unauthorized immigrants and strengthening the US-Mexico border to reduce illegal migration.
She was South Dakota's governor and a House member before joining the administration.