China conducts military drills near LAC; India on alert: Reports
What's the story
China has carried out military exercises close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.
The drills were conducted by a regiment of the People's Liberation Army's Xinjiang Military Command and involved advanced military technology, India Today reported.
This includes all-terrain vehicles, unmanned systems, drones, and exoskeletons to improve soldier mobility and endurance in high-altitude conditions.
Tense peace
Drills coincide with fragile India-China peace
Notably, the timing of these drills is significant as they were conducted ahead of the Indian Army's foundation day and amid a fragile peace between India and China.
The reported drills also come after the two nations signed a disengagement agreement in October 2024, which eased tensions considerably after the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes.
The deal enabled both countries to resume patrolling in sensitive areas such as Depsang and Demchok.
Military modernization
India increases vigilance, modernizes military in response
In response to China's recent drills, the Indian Army has also ramped up its alertness and is fast-tracking its military modernization efforts in Ladakh.
This includes winter warfare exercises, infrastructure upgrades, and the deployment of advanced surveillance systems, drones, and satellite imaging to monitor Chinese movements in real time.
India is also fast-tracking the construction of critical border infrastructure to ensure swift troop mobility and logistical support.