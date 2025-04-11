NIA gets 18-day custody of 26/11 plotter Tahawwur Rana
Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the plotter of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, has been sent to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody for 18 days.
He arrived in Delhi around 6:30 pm on a special flight and was promptly arrested by the agency upon arrival.
His extradition followed a complex and long legal process in the United States and is part of India's probe into the 26/11 attacks, in which 166 people were killed.
Rana's arrival in India was marked by tight security. A joint team of Indian intelligence and investigative officers escorted him under heavy security.
Bulletproof cars and armed commandos waited at Delhi's Palam airport to safely transport him to NIA headquarters.
Rana is likely to be produced before a Delhi court for custody later Friday.
He is facing multiple charges, including criminal conspiracy, waging war against India, murder, forgery, and violations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Senior criminal lawyer Dayan Krishnan is expected to lead the prosecution team representing the NIA in the case against Rana at a special NIA court in Delhi.
He will be assisted by Special Prosecutor Narender Mann, a criminal lawyer who has worked with the CBI.
The team also comprises lawyers Sanjeevi Sheshadri and Sridhar Kale, as well as NIA legal experts.
Headley
Headley has already pleaded guilty
Rana, a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin, is accused of playing a key role in the 2008 attacks in the country's financial capital.
Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, the prime accused, claimed Rana provided logistical and financial support for the terror operation.
Headley has already pleaded guilty to his role in the attacks. He is currently serving a 35-year sentence in the US for terrorism-related offenses associated with both the Mumbai attacks and a planned attack on a Danish newspaper.