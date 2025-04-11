What's the story

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the plotter of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, has been sent to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody for 18 days.

He arrived in Delhi around 6:30 pm on a special flight and was promptly arrested by the agency upon arrival.

His extradition followed a complex and long legal process in the United States and is part of India's probe into the 26/11 attacks, in which 166 people were killed.