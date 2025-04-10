What's the story

In a bizarre case from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a 40-year-old woman has been arrested for hurling false allegations against the city's mayor.

Per TOI, she had implanted a bullet in her chest, alleged she was abducted and gang-raped as part of an elaborate scheme to frame the city's mayor and his son.

Her story was busted by CCTV footage and medical evidence.

She has now been taken into custody along with two accomplices involved in the unusual plot.