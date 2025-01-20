RG Kar case: Convict Sanjay Roy to be sentenced today
What's the story
Sanjay Roy, the man convicted of raping and murdering a junior doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, will be sentenced on Monday afternoon.
The Sealdah Court was heavily guarded with nearly 500 police personnel deployed as a huge crowd had gathered outside.
The victim's parents were also present at the court; her father expressed faith in the judicial system while her mother criticized CBI for not nabbing all involved.
Crime specifics
Details of the crime and investigation
The brutal crime occurred on August 9, 2024, when the 31-year-old trainee doctor was discovered raped and murdered in the hospital's conference room.
Roy was arrested a day later after investigators connected him to the crime scene via a Bluetooth earphone found near the victim's body.
CCTV footage captured Roy entering the seminar hall wearing a device similar to the one found at the scene.
Trial proceedings
Roy's conviction and defense
Roy was convicted on January 18, 2025, under Sections 64, 66, and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which may lead to life imprisonment or capital punishment.
Despite being convicted, Roy continues to assert his innocence.
He alleged in court that he was falsely implicated and said, "I have been falsely implicated. I have not done this."
Investigation findings
CBI's evidence and public reaction to the case
The trial commenced on November 12, 2024, and ended on January 9, 2025. It included testimonies of over 50 witnesses.
The CBI, which took over the investigation from Kolkata Police on August 13, heavily relied on DNA evidence to prove Roy's guilt.
Biological evidence connected Roy to the crime scene, including saliva and DNA samples matching those of the victim.
Public response
Nationwide outrage and demands for better hospital security
Describing the crime as "rarest of the rare," the CBI cited reports which concluded the victim died from manual strangulation and smothering.
Injury marks were found on her neck and lips, suggesting a struggle.
The case has led to nationwide outrage and protests among medical professionals demanding better security measures in hospitals.
The sentencing is likely to be announced after Roy's statement at 12:30pm today.