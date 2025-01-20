What's the story

Sanjay Roy, the man convicted of raping and murdering a junior doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, will be sentenced on Monday afternoon.

The Sealdah Court was heavily guarded with nearly 500 police personnel deployed as a huge crowd had gathered outside.

The victim's parents were also present at the court; her father expressed faith in the judicial system while her mother criticized CBI for not nabbing all involved.