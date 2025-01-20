Anti-terror operation underway in Sopore, J&K
An anti-terror operation is underway in the Zaloora area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.
The operation began on Sunday evening by a joint team comprising the police, the army, and paramilitary forces. They aimed to bust a terrorist hideout that was unearthed in the Gujjerpati area of Zaloora.
Encounter details
Security forces face gunfire during operation
During the operation, security forces came under fire from terrorists hiding in the area.
The forces retaliated but were forced to call off the operation due to darkness and the difficult terrain.
A police official said, "Operation has been suspended due to darkness as well rugged terrain," adding it would resume in the morning.
Operation update
Operation resumes, no casualties reported yet
The operation resumed on Monday morning with security forces intensifying their search efforts.
A tight cordon has been maintained around the Zaloora Gujjarpati area as searches for suspected terrorists continue.
Gunshots can be heard in videos shared online by news agency ANI from the area.
So far, officials have reported no casualties in the ongoing operation. Further details are awaited as the situation unfolds.
