'Making garments, gardening': What RG Kar convict's routine looks like
What's the story
Sanjay Roy, the man convicted of raping and murdering a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College, is now serving his life sentence at Presidency Central Jail, Kolkata.
According to the Indian Express, Roy is lodged in cell number 6 of the high-security Poila Baish cell block at Presidency Central Jail.
His neighbors include former education minister Partha Chatterjee and convicts Aftab Ansari and Jamaluddin Naser.
Jail life
Roy's jail conditions and labor details revealed
Roy will have to do "hard labor" for a daily wage of ₹105, a senior jail department official told the paper.
As an unskilled worker, Roy could be given work like gardening.
"It will be decided within a day or two. He will first learn and work as an apprentice," the official said.
Roy is also allowed to walk and exercise and can leave his jail cell if he stays in the cell block under the supervision of special guards.
Labor details
Roy's labor duties and wages in jail
As part of the reform process, the inmates at Presidency Central Jail work in different capacities like gardening, making garments, and utensils.
The wages earned by convicts are deposited in their accounts to be used inside the jail or after being released.
The jail's wage structure is divided according to skill level—unskilled workers are paid ₹105, semi-skilled workers ₹120, and skilled workers ₹135.
Wage structure
Wage structure and Roy's arrest details
The Sealdah Court on Tuesday sentenced Roy to life imprisonment, observing the crime didn't fall into "rarest of rare" category.
The court also ordered the state of West Bengal to compensate the doctor's family with ₹10 lakh for death and ₹7 lakh for rape since the victim died while on duty in the hospital.
After his sentencing, Roy asked for three more blankets in addition to the five given to each inmate.