What's the story

Sanjay Roy, the man convicted of raping and murdering a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College, is now serving his life sentence at Presidency Central Jail, Kolkata.

According to the Indian Express, Roy is lodged in cell number 6 of the high-security Poila Baish cell block at Presidency Central Jail.

His neighbors include former education minister Partha Chatterjee and convicts Aftab Ansari and Jamaluddin Naser.