What's the story

The West Bengal government has approached the Calcutta High Court seeking death penalty for Sanjay Roy, convicted of raping and murdering a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital last year.

The Sealdah Court had on Tuesday sentenced Roy to life imprisonment, observing the crime didn't fall into "rarest of rare" category.

However, the decision was opposed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who asked why it wasn't a "rarest of rare" case.