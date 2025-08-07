Aamir demands premium showcasing for 'Coolie' amid 'War 2' clash

Aamir Khan , who has a cameo in the upcoming film Coolie ﻿, has reportedly called PVR-Inox chief Ajay Bijli to demand premium showcasing of the movie across India. The move is being seen as an attempt to boost the film's visibility ahead of its competition with War 2 , starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. The call has reportedly left the PVR-Inox team shocked.

Details Khan's demands include potential marketing tie-up with 'Coolie' According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Khan has also asked the multiplex chain to consider a marketing tie-up with Coolie in North India. A source close to the matter said, "Aamir has no financial stake in Coolie. This wasn't expected." The move is seen as an attempt to shift focus from War 2, which is being touted as YRF's next big franchise film.

Industry impact Industry insiders weigh in on the situation The unexpected call from Khan has reportedly caused a stir within the exhibition chain, given his long-standing relationship with Bijli and history of last-minute interventions. An industry insider told Bollywood Hungama that the situation is now a "battleground of egos, leverage, and legacy." They added, "What should have been a straightforward release has now turned into something else."