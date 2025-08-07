Next Article
'Sarzameen' OTT delays due to Sukumaran's knee injury: Report
Sarzameen, featuring Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, released on OTT after some unexpected delays.
Director Kayoze Irani shared that Sukumaran's serious knee injury from another film—and Irani's own double slip disk from a fall—threw the schedule off.
The team had to juggle cast coordination while everyone recovered.
Meanwhile, Sukumaran is filming 'Khalifa'
With Sarzameen finally out, Sukumaran is already onto his next big thing: Khalifa, a Malayalam revenge thriller filming in London from August 6.
Fans are buzzing about this new project as he moves forward post-Sarzameen.