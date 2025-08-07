'Sarzameen' OTT delays due to Sukumaran's knee injury: Report Entertainment Aug 07, 2025

Sarzameen, featuring Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, released on OTT after some unexpected delays.

Director Kayoze Irani shared that Sukumaran's serious knee injury from another film—and Irani's own double slip disk from a fall—threw the schedule off.

The team had to juggle cast coordination while everyone recovered.