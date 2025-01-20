RG Kar rape-murder: Accused Sanjoy Roy gets life term
What's the story
A Kolkata court sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, noting that the case did not qualify for the death penalty.
Justice Anirban Das, who delivered the verdict, also directed the West Bengal state government to pay a compensation of Rs 17 lakh to the parents of the victim.
Legal details
Roy convicted under multiple sections of BNS
Roy was convicted by Judge Anirban Das of the Additional District and Sessions Court under Sections 64, 66, and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Saturday.
Despite his claims of innocence, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) lawyer had requested the highest penalty for Roy to maintain public faith in society.
The crime involved the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor on August 9, 2024.
Case transfer
CBI takes over case following criticism of initial investigation
The case, which triggered nationwide protests, was first probed by the Kolkata Police. However, facing flak for alleged lapses in investigation, the Calcutta High Court handed it over to the CBI.
The trial commenced on November 12 and concluded on January 9 with 50 witnesses deposing.
Although Roy was found guilty on the basis of testimonies and CCTV footage connecting him to the crime scene, he maintained he was framed and spoke about an IPS officer's involvement.
Family reaction
Victim's parents express satisfaction with verdict
While the victim's parents are satisfied with the guilty verdict, they still believe more than one person was involved in the crime. They hope other accused will also be tried before the court.
The ruling Trinamool Congress welcomed the judgment, saying it proved Kolkata Police did their job during the investigation.
However, opposition parties accused the Mamata Banerjee government of shielding influential people in the case.
Accused's statement
Roy maintains innocence
Sanjay Roy, the man convicted in the rape and murder case at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has maintained his innocence before his sentencing.
He told the court on Monday that he was forced to sign documents and falsely implicated.
"I have not done anything, neither rape nor murder. I am being falsely implicated," he said.