Budget session of Parliament to happen in 2 phases
What's the story
The Budget Session of the Indian Parliament will be held in two phases from January 31 to April 4, 2025.
President Droupadi Murmu will open the session with an address to a joint sitting of both Houses on January 31 at 11:00am in the Lok Sabha Chamber.
Thereafter, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her eighth consecutive budget on February 1.
Phase 1
First phase of budget session: Key events
The first part of the session will have nine sittings from January 31 to February 13. During this time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.
Further, Finance Minister Sitharaman will reply to discussions on the budget.
After a recess, Parliament will reconvene for the second part of the session from March 10 to April 4.
Phase 2
Second phase of budget session: Focus and duration
Meanwhile, the second phase of the session will be dedicated to scrutinizing budget proposals and debating demands for grants of the different ministries.
This will be held from March 10 to April 4, covering the last leg of the Budget Session.
The entire Budget Session will include 27 sittings in total.
These details were confirmed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju in a post on X.
Session protocols
Traditional protocols to be followed during budget session
The forthcoming session is likely to adhere to the age-old practices. This involves tabling an economic survey after the President's address.
Rijiju's X post read, "The Hon'ble President will address the joint sitting of both Houses on 31st January 2025 at 1100 Hrs in the Lok Sabha Chamber. Union Budget 2025-26 to be presented on 1st February, 2025 in the Lok Sabha."
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
The Hon'ble President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu ji on the recommendation of the Government of India, has approved summoning both Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session 2025 from 31st January, 2025 to 4th April 2025 (subject to exigencies of parliamentary business).— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 17, 2025
-The… pic.twitter.com/pCVXIEexXp