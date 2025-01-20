Sharon Raj murder: Kerala court hands death sentence to girlfriend
What's the story
A sessions court in Neyyattinkara, Thiruvananthapuram, sentenced a 24-year-old Kerala woman to death for murdering her boyfriend.
The woman, Greeshma, was found guilty of murdering her boyfriend, Sharon Raj, by poisoning him in October 2022.
Greeshma's uncle Nirmalakumaran Nair was also sentenced to three years in prison for aiding the crime and tampering with evidence.
However, Sindhu—Greeshma's mother—was acquitted due to lack of sufficient evidence against her.
Murder plot
Greeshma's motive and method of murder revealed
Greeshma and Raj had been friends since 2021. Despite her family fixing her marriage with a military officer in March 2022, she continued her relationship with Raj.
The prosecution claimed that as her wedding approached, Greeshma planned to kill Raj. She reportedly researched painkiller effects online and made several attempts to poison him.
On October 14, 2022, she served him an ayurvedic drink laced with herbicide at her home in Ramavarmanchirai, Kanyakumari district.
Aftermath
Raj's hospitalization and Greeshma's arrest
Raj started feeling unwell after leaving Greeshma's house and was admitted to the hospital after repeated vomiting. He died on October 25 due to multiple organ failure.
Before his death, Raj had suspected Greeshma poisoned him and told a friend she had "cheated" on him.
After his death, Raj's family lodged a police complaint against Greeshma who was arrested on October 31 but got bail in September 2023.
Trial details
Court proceedings and Greeshma's confession
The case was registered under IPC sections including murder and causing hurt by poison.
During questioning, Greeshma confessed she wanted to end her relationship with Raj fearing he would share intimate visuals with her future husband.
The court called this a "rarest of rare" case justifying the death penalty despite Greeshma's young age.
The defense's plea for leniency on her academic promise and reform was rejected.