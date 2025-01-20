What's the story

A sessions court in Neyyattinkara, Thiruvananthapuram, sentenced a 24-year-old Kerala woman to death for murdering her boyfriend.

The woman, Greeshma, was found guilty of murdering her boyfriend, Sharon Raj, by poisoning him in October 2022.

Greeshma's uncle Nirmalakumaran Nair was also sentenced to three years in prison for aiding the crime and tampering with evidence.

However, Sindhu—Greeshma's mother—was acquitted due to lack of sufficient evidence against her.