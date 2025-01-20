What's the story

A fire broke out at the Gita Press camp in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Sunday.

The blaze, which was triggered by a leaking gas cylinder that caused two explosions, was quickly reported to the Integrated Control Command Centre (ICCC).

Within seven minutes of the report, water tenders reached the spot and doused the fire in just 22 minutes.