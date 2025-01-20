Maha Kumbh: How cylinder blast fire was doused in minutes
What's the story
A fire broke out at the Gita Press camp in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Sunday.
The blaze, which was triggered by a leaking gas cylinder that caused two explosions, was quickly reported to the Integrated Control Command Centre (ICCC).
Within seven minutes of the report, water tenders reached the spot and doused the fire in just 22 minutes.
Safety protocols
Fire safety measures and response at Maha Kumbh
The fire destroyed over 170 cottages and caused a lot of material damage. However, no casualties were reported, owing to the prompt action of the ICCC.
Apart from dousing the blaze, authorities also evacuated over 25 people from nearby camps as a precautionary measure, according to an official statement by fire services officials.
Official response
Government officials assess situation, issue fire safety advisory
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was in Prayagraj for "Mauni Amavasya" preparations, visited the site to take stock of the situation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reached out to CM Adityanath to know about the incident.
In the wake of the fire, the Uttar Pradesh government has sent a fire safety advisory to all camps at the Mela. The advisory stresses on quick reporting of fires and awareness of emergency procedures.
Surveillance system
ICCC's role in ensuring safety at Maha Kumbh
The ICCC uses over 3,000 cameras, including AI-enabled ones, to monitor the event in real time.
Over 60,000 personnel are deployed on-site to ensure the safety and security of millions of pilgrims attending the Mela.
A police supervisor at the Integrated Control Centre revealed they work 10-hour shifts monitoring live feeds from these cameras.
Trustee's statement
Gita Press trustee expresses gratitude, resumes services
Meanwhile, Gita Press trustee Krishna Kumar Khemka said that "the fire originated not on our premises, but in an adjacent area behind the boundary line."
He thanked local authorities for their prompt action and assured that "all individuals on our premises are safe."
Despite the incident, Gita Press resumed its services on Monday as scheduled.