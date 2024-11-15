Summarize Simplifying... In short The RJD party has put up posters in Bihar, warning that aligning with the BJP could lead to betrayal, citing broken alliances with Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party.

The posters also criticize the BJP for causing inflation, making gas stoves unaffordable.

This comes in response to Yogi Adityanath's remarks on unity for national security and prosperity, which have been criticized by opposition parties and allies in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi.

RJD has put the posters outside its office in Patna

'BJP se satoge toh...': RJD's poster counters Yogi's 'batenge' rhetoric

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:10 pm Nov 15, 202401:10 pm

What's the story The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has put up posters outside its office in Patna, Bihar, slamming Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent comments. The posters specifically target Adityanath's "batenge toh katenge" statement, referring to the alleged persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. The RJD accuses the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of betrayal and highlights issues like inflation and unemployment under its rule.

Party criticism

RJD accuses BJP of betrayal, highlights economic issues

The posters put up by the RJD read, "BJP se satoge toh katoge," meaning if you get cheated by the BJP, you will be cheated. They blame the BJP for breaking alliances with parties such as Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party in Bihar. The attack also touches upon economic issues, alleging that inflation under the BJP's rule has made gas stoves inaccessible for homes.

Remarks criticized

Adityanath's remarks draw criticism from opposition, allies

Adityanath had said, "Aap dekh rahe hain Bangladeshmein kya ho raha hai? Wo galatiyan yahan nahi honi chahiye. Batenge toh katenge! Ek rahenge to nek rahenge, surakshit rahenge aur samriddhi ki parakashtha ko pahuchenge." His remarks stressed the need for unity for national security and prosperity but have been criticized by opposition parties and allies in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), including Ajit Pawar.