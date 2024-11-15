Summarize Simplifying... In short Mahesh Khichi from AAP has won the Delhi mayor election, marking the party's third consecutive mayoral term since ending BJP's 15-year rule in 2022.

Khichi, a first-time councilor, will serve a shortened five-month term due to political conflicts and has pledged to work for Delhi's development and welfare.

In a separate contest, AAP's Ravindra Bhardwaj was elected unopposed as Deputy Mayor.

Mahesh Kumar Khichi was elected the new mayor of MCD

Who's AAP's Mahesh Khichi, who has won Delhi mayor election?

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:24 pm Nov 15, 2024

What's the story Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Mahesh Kumar Khichi has been elected the new mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The election was held on Thursday. Khichi, a Dalit candidate, won by a narrow margin of three votes over the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kishan Lal. The final tally was 133 for Khichi and 130 for Lal, with two votes being declared invalid.

Election drama

AAP secures 3rd consecutive mayoral term

Notably, this win is the AAP's third consecutive mayoral term since it ended BJP's 15-year rule in December 2022. The election was a close contest and was marred by a lot of drama, including a walkout by Congress members. The Congress had demanded a full one-year term for the city's first Dalit mayor but eventually abstained from voting.

Term reduction

Khichi to serve shortened term amid political conflicts

Khichi will have a truncated five-month term as the mayoral elections were delayed by seven months due to political tussles between the AAP and the BJP. The delay was due to the ruckus in the MCD House and the appointment of a presiding officer. As per MCD rules, the mayoral elections are conducted every year with single-year tenures rotated among different categories.

Mayor's pledge

Khichi's commitment to Delhi's development

Khichi, a first-time councilor from Dev Nagar in Karol Bagh, will succeed Shelly Oberoi. He stressed that he will work for Delhi's development and welfare during his short stint. "We will use this opportunity to work for the upliftment of Delhi," he asserted. The election results are a major boost for the AAP ahead of the Assembly elections due early in 2025.

Deputy election

AAP's Ravindra Bhardwaj elected unopposed as Deputy Mayor

In a separate contest, the AAP's Ravindra Bhardwaj was elected unopposed as Deputy Mayor after the BJP's Neeta Bisht withdrew her nomination. The election proceedings started behind schedule and were marred by Congress councilors protesting against the AAP's handling of SC candidates.