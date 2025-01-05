The 55-kilometer RRTS corridor between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South is now functional with 11 stations. This comes after a 17-kilometer priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot was opened last October.

With the new section, the travel time between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South has been cut down to under 40 minutes.

The entire Namo Bharat corridor covers 82km from New Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut's Modipuram.