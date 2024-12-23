Summarize Simplifying... In short During his first visit to Kuwait in 43 years, Indian Prime Minister Modi was awarded Kuwait's highest honor, 'The Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer'.

Modi dedicated the award to the enduring friendship between India and Kuwait, and acknowledged the significant contributions of the Indian community in Kuwait.

This honor is a testament to Modi's efforts in strengthening global bilateral ties, as recognized by several other countries as well.

This is PM Modi's 20th international honor

Modi receives Kuwait's highest honor, 'The Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer'

By Snehil Singh 05:34 pm Dec 23, 2024

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred "The Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer," Kuwait's highest honor. The prestigious knighthood was conferred by Kuwait's Amir, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, at the Bayan Palace. The award acknowledges PM Modi's immense contribution in bolstering the bilateral ties between India and Kuwait. Notably, this is the 20th international honor that PM Modi has received from a foreign nation.

Historic visit

PM's Kuwait visit marks a historic 1st in 43 years

PM Modi is on a two-day official visit to Kuwait, at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years. On his arrival, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial reception and Guard of Honor at the Bayan Palace, highlighting the importance of this historic visit.

Honor dedicated

PM Modi dedicates Kuwait's highest honor to India-Kuwait friendship

Meanwhile, during the award ceremony, PM Modi took to social media to express his gratitude. He wrote, "I am honored to be conferred the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order by His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah." He further dedicated this honor "to the people of India and to the strong friendship between India and Kuwait," highlighting his commitment to fostering robust bilateral relations.

Community engagement

PM Modi's interaction with Indian community and workers in Kuwait

The Indian community in Kuwait has been extremely enthusiastic about PM Modi's address at the "Hala Modi" event at Shaikh Saad Al Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex. During his visit, he also stopped at the Gulf Spic employees' camp in Kuwait. There, he interacted with Indian workers, recognizing their immense contribution to Kuwait's development.

Diplomatic relations

Ministry of External Affairs highlights significance of the honor

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said this honor represents the long-standing friendship between India and Kuwait. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said PM Modi dedicated the award to the India-Kuwait relationship and the Indian community in Kuwait. In recent months, PM Modi has received multiple international honors from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Guyana, Dominica, and Nigeria for his work during the COVID-19 pandemic and in bolstering global bilateral ties.