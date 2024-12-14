Summarize Simplifying... In short In the recent Lok Sabha debate on the Constitution, PM Modi emphasized the government's commitment to inclusive growth.

The debate will end today

PM Modi to address Lok Sabha on Constitution debate today

By Chanshimla Varah 09:33 am Dec 14, 202409:33 am

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Constitution debate in the Lok Sabha on Saturday. This comes after a fiery session on Friday, which was started by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. In the opening debate, Singh emphasized the historical importance of the Constitution and its deep roots in India's cultural values, condemning efforts to credit its making to a single political party.

Collective effort

Singh criticizes attempts to hijack Constitution's creation

Singh said, "There has always been an attempt by a particular party to hijack the work of Constitution making... Our Constitution is not the gift of a single party." He emphasized that under PM Modi's leadership, the government works with the spirit of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas."

Maiden speech

Gandhi accuses BJP of turning Constitution into 'Sanghvidhaan'

Meanwhile, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in her maiden speech in the House, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of converting the Constitution into a "Sanghvidhaan" or Sangh's rule book. She alleged that in the last decade, attempts have been made to destroy what she called the 'kavach' or safety armor of the Constitution. "The Constitution promises social, economic and political justice... Through lateral entry and privatization, this government is trying to weaken reservation," she said.

Caste census

Samajwadi Party chief calls for caste census

When Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's turn came, he demanded a caste census and slammed those looking for temples under mosques, while Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra accused the BJP-led Centre of eroding democracy in the last decade. She also targeted former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, without naming him, stating that some members of the higher judiciary appear to be compromising the independence and integrity of the country's constitutional courts.

Minority safety

Jaishankar addresses concerns about minority safety in Bangladesh

Around the end of the session, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar responded to concerns regarding minority safety in Bangladesh and stressed that Pakistan needs to be free of terrorists for better ties with India. Answering a question from Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Naveen Jindal during the Question Hour about improving diplomatic and trade relations with Pakistan, Jaishankar said, "The ball is very much in Pakistan's court."