UK assures Khalistanis of protection over 'harassment by Indian agencies'
The United Kingdom's Minister of State for Security, Dan Jarvis, has assured British Sikhs of protection against alleged harassment by Indian agencies. This comes after some Khalistani groups claimed they were being targeted at UK airports by or on behalf of the Indian government. Jarvis addressed the concerns in a letter to the Sikh Federation, an organization with Khalistani affiliations, The Guardian reported.
Jarvis's letter to Sikh Federation promises protection
In his letter dated December 10, Jarvis stressed that the UK would not tolerate any intimidation or threats to life from foreign powers. He wrote, "We do not tolerate intimidation or threats to life, and through our intelligence agencies and police forces will continue to use all the tools at our disposal to keep people safe." The letter was reported on December 19.
Allegations of harassment echo in North America
The Sikh community's allegations in the UK are similar to those made by Sikh organizations in Canada and the United States. These allegations have been repeatedly dismissed by the Indian government due to the absence of credible evidence. India's former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal slammed Jarvis's position, accusing the UK of sheltering anti-India elements. Sibal said UK authorities have long emboldened Khalistani extremists and ISI operatives to threaten India's sovereignty.
Jarvis urges India's cooperation in Nijjar's death investigation
Jarvis also called on India to cooperate with Canada in the investigation into the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. This comes after Canada accused India of being involved in Nijjar's killing, an allegation India has vehemently denied, citing lack of credible evidence. UK's stance is in line with its membership in the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance, which includes Canada. Jarvis expressed confidence in Canada's judicial system and urged cooperation from all parties involved.
India refutes allegations of involvement in Nijjar's death
India's junior minister for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, also reiterated India's position in parliament, saying Canada had given "no evidence whatsoever" for its allegations against India. An opinion piece on Khalsa Vox also debunked pro-Khalistani claims in the UK, noting a lack of substantiated evidence. Sikhs constitute 0.8% of the British population, with around 535,000 people. Amid these tensions, many Sikh voices have distanced themselves from the divisive rhetoric of pro-Khalistani groups according to the opinion piece.