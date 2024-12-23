Summarize Simplifying... In short The UK has assured protection to Khalistanis, citing threats from foreign powers, amidst allegations of harassment by Indian agencies.

These claims, similar to those made by Sikh organizations in North America, have been dismissed by India due to lack of evidence.

Amidst this, the UK has urged India to cooperate with Canada in investigating the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a case in which India has been accused but vehemently denies involvement. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Letter was sent to Sikh Federation

UK assures Khalistanis of protection over 'harassment by Indian agencies'

By Snehil Singh 05:18 pm Dec 23, 202405:18 pm

What's the story The United Kingdom's Minister of State for Security, Dan Jarvis, has assured British Sikhs of protection against alleged harassment by Indian agencies. This comes after some Khalistani groups claimed they were being targeted at UK airports by or on behalf of the Indian government. Jarvis addressed the concerns in a letter to the Sikh Federation, an organization with Khalistani affiliations, The Guardian reported.

Assurance

Jarvis's letter to Sikh Federation promises protection

In his letter dated December 10, Jarvis stressed that the UK would not tolerate any intimidation or threats to life from foreign powers. He wrote, "We do not tolerate intimidation or threats to life, and through our intelligence agencies and police forces will continue to use all the tools at our disposal to keep people safe." The letter was reported on December 19.

Global claims

Allegations of harassment echo in North America

The Sikh community's allegations in the UK are similar to those made by Sikh organizations in Canada and the United States. These allegations have been repeatedly dismissed by the Indian government due to the absence of credible evidence. India's former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal slammed Jarvis's position, accusing the UK of sheltering anti-India elements. Sibal said UK authorities have long emboldened Khalistani extremists and ISI operatives to threaten India's sovereignty.

Cooperation call

Jarvis urges India's cooperation in Nijjar's death investigation

Jarvis also called on India to cooperate with Canada in the investigation into the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. This comes after Canada accused India of being involved in Nijjar's killing, an allegation India has vehemently denied, citing lack of credible evidence. UK's stance is in line with its membership in the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance, which includes Canada. Jarvis expressed confidence in Canada's judicial system and urged cooperation from all parties involved.

Denial

India refutes allegations of involvement in Nijjar's death

India's junior minister for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, also reiterated India's position in parliament, saying Canada had given "no evidence whatsoever" for its allegations against India. An opinion piece on Khalsa Vox also debunked pro-Khalistani claims in the UK, noting a lack of substantiated evidence. Sikhs constitute 0.8% of the British population, with around 535,000 people. Amid these tensions, many Sikh voices have distanced themselves from the divisive rhetoric of pro-Khalistani groups according to the opinion piece.