Summarize Simplifying... In short Volkswagen's UK finance group has been fined $34.9M by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for unfair lending practices, including charging extra fees to customers facing financial difficulties.

The FCA's investigation, which ran from 2017 to 2023, criticized Volkswagen's rigid, automated process that neglected customer interests and lacked clear communication.

In response, Volkswagen Finance has implemented changes to better support customers, including improved collection processes and communication. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Around 110,000 customers were affected

Volkswagen fined $34.9M for unfair lending practices in UK

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:26 pm Oct 23, 202401:26 pm

What's the story Volkswagen Group UK's financial services division has been ordered to pay $34.9 million in fines and compensation, after an investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The penalty includes a $28 million payout to around 110,000 UK customers who had trouble making payments, and were unfairly treated during financial difficulties. The FCA has also imposed an additional $6.9 million fine on the company, taking the total cost of its financial misconduct to $34.9 million.

Unfair treatment

Investigation reveals Volkswagen's unfair practices

The FCA's investigation was launched after it received complaints, regarding Volkswagen Finance's uncooperative behavior toward customers experiencing financial difficulties. The authority found cases where the company charged additional fees to people undergoing vehicle repossessions. In one instance, a customer was asked to pay "20 grand" and return his car. The report detailed multiple cases where people were charged a repossession fee of $326 (around ₹27,400).

System flaws

FCA report criticizes Volkswagen's rigid process

The FCA's investigation spanned from January 1, 2017, to July 31, 2023. During this period, it found Volkswagen's UK finance group neglected the interests of customers and failed to communicate with them in a clear and fair manner. The authority's 57-page report slammed the company's mostly automated and inflexible process that didn't account for special circumstances, or provide opportunities for delinquent owners to catch up on missed payments.

Reforms initiated

Volkswagen Finance implements changes

Following the FCA agreement, Volkswagen Finance has made changes within its network to better support customers struggling to make payments. These reforms include new collection processes and better communication at all levels. Therese Chambers, Joint Executive Director of Enforcement and Market Oversight at the FCA, said, "Volkswagen Finance made tough personal situations worse by failing to consider what those in difficulty might need."