In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged further retaliation against Ukraine.

No casualties were reported after the attack

Ukraine drone attack targets high-rise building in Kazan, Russia

By Snehil Singh 05:08 pm Dec 23, 202405:08 pm

What's the story Russia's Kazan city was targeted by a major drone attack from Ukraine on Saturday. The attack damaged a high-rise apartment building but did not cause any casualties. Tatarstan's leader Rustam Minnikhanov confirmed the attack on Telegram saying that "today Kazan suffered a massive drone attack." This marks a departure from industrial targets to civilian ones in the ongoing conflict.

Attack confirmation

Russia confirms drone attack, Ukraine remains silent

Maria Zakharova, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, confirmed that two drones hit a 37-story apartment block in the city. She also added that an industrial facility was the intended target but it was left undamaged. The Ukrainian government has yet to comment on the incident. The attack comes amid recent Russian strikes on Kyiv and Ukrainian attacks on Russia's Kursk region, marking an escalation of aerial assaults in the nearly three-year conflict.

Aftermath measures

Kazan International Airport shut, residents evacuated post-attack

After the drone attack, Russia's civil aviation authority temporarily closed Kazan International Airport. Some residents were evacuated and all major public events in the area were canceled as a precautionary measure. Zakharova said that apart from the two drones that hit the building, three were shot down and three more were suppressed by air defense systems.

Retaliation pledge

Putin vows more 'destruction' on Ukraine in response

In retaliation to the drone attack on Kazan, Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised more "destruction" on Ukraine. Speaking during a televised meeting, he warned that those trying to destroy Russia would face greater destruction themselves. This comes as Russia's defense ministry claimed to have captured new territory near Kurakhove in eastern Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict.

Conflict overview

Conflict background and recent developments

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has been raging since February 2022, killing tens of thousands and displacing millions. Russia has recently been making rapid advances in eastern Ukraine, hoping to secure more territory before US President-elect Donald Trump assumes office in January. The Kazan drone attack is the latest in a series of escalating aerial attacks in this nearly three-year-long conflict.

