Ukraine drone attack targets high-rise building in Kazan, Russia
Russia's Kazan city was targeted by a major drone attack from Ukraine on Saturday. The attack damaged a high-rise apartment building but did not cause any casualties. Tatarstan's leader Rustam Minnikhanov confirmed the attack on Telegram saying that "today Kazan suffered a massive drone attack." This marks a departure from industrial targets to civilian ones in the ongoing conflict.
Russia confirms drone attack, Ukraine remains silent
Maria Zakharova, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, confirmed that two drones hit a 37-story apartment block in the city. She also added that an industrial facility was the intended target but it was left undamaged. The Ukrainian government has yet to comment on the incident. The attack comes amid recent Russian strikes on Kyiv and Ukrainian attacks on Russia's Kursk region, marking an escalation of aerial assaults in the nearly three-year conflict.
Kazan International Airport shut, residents evacuated post-attack
After the drone attack, Russia's civil aviation authority temporarily closed Kazan International Airport. Some residents were evacuated and all major public events in the area were canceled as a precautionary measure. Zakharova said that apart from the two drones that hit the building, three were shot down and three more were suppressed by air defense systems.
Putin vows more 'destruction' on Ukraine in response
In retaliation to the drone attack on Kazan, Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised more "destruction" on Ukraine. Speaking during a televised meeting, he warned that those trying to destroy Russia would face greater destruction themselves. This comes as Russia's defense ministry claimed to have captured new territory near Kurakhove in eastern Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict.
Conflict background and recent developments
The Russia-Ukraine conflict has been raging since February 2022, killing tens of thousands and displacing millions. Russia has recently been making rapid advances in eastern Ukraine, hoping to secure more territory before US President-elect Donald Trump assumes office in January. The Kazan drone attack is the latest in a series of escalating aerial attacks in this nearly three-year-long conflict.