Microsoft's Copilot AI chatbot now available for Telegram users

By Mudit Dube 09:32 am May 29, 202409:32 am

What's the story Microsoft has successfully integrated its Copilot AI chatbot into the popular messaging app, Telegram. This innovative feature, currently in its beta phase, enables users to search, pose questions, and interact with the AI chatbot. Available free of charge to all Telegram users across mobile and desktop platforms, accessing the Copilot for Telegram simply requires a search for the bot within the app.

Accessing Copilot bot on Telegram: A step-by-step guide

To engage with the Copilot bot, users must first locate it within the Telegram app. Identified by its checkmark and username @CopilotOfficialBot, this distinguishes it as an official Microsoft bot. The next step involves users sharing their Telegram phone number with Microsoft. Despite being in its beta phase, the bot is fully operational and ready for user interaction.

Copilot's capabilities and limitations on Telegram

While similar to other versions of Copilot, the Telegram variant does have some restrictions. It is limited to processing text requests and cannot generate images. However, it can scour the internet for information. According to a blog post by Microsoft, Copilot for Telegram can suggest movies to watch, generate a new workout routine, help with coding tasks, translate conversations, and find quick facts on the internet. The bot also has a daily 30-turn limit for user interactions.

Microsoft's broader strategy with Copilot integration

The integration of Copilot into Telegram is part of Microsoft's larger strategy to expand its AI chatbots across various platforms and services. The tech giant already offers Copilots for business applications and PCs equipped with built-in Copilots. Additionally, there is a version for Microsoft 365 users and a premium version that provides access to the latest AI models at a monthly cost of $20.