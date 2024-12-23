Summarize Simplifying... In short Bangladesh has requested India to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been criticizing the interim government from India.

Sheikh Hasina has been residing in India since August 5

Bangladesh asks India to extradite former PM Sheikh Hasina

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:57 pm Dec 23, 202404:57 pm

What's the story The interim government of Bangladesh has officially sought India's help to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been residing in India since August 5. The request comes after the Dhaka-based International Crimes Tribunal issued arrest warrants against Hasina and some of her former ministers and officials over "crimes against humanity and genocide." Touhid Hossain, the Foreign Affairs Adviser in the interim government, confirmed a diplomatic note had been sent to India in this regard.

Extradition request

Bangladesh seeks Hasina's return for judicial process

"We have sent a note verbale (diplomatic message) to the Indian government saying that Bangladesh wants her back here for the judicial process," Hossain told reporters. Home Advisor Jahangir Alam also said his office had sent a letter to facilitate Hasina's extradition under an existing treaty between Dhaka and New Delhi. The diplomatic request comes after Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit to Bangladesh, where he discussed bilateral issues with Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus.

Political tensions

Hasina criticizes interim government from India

From India, Hasina has been vocal in her criticism of the interim government headed by Yunus. In a virtual address to Awami League supporters in London, she accused Yunus of orchestrating political turmoil and running a "fascist regime." She claimed under his leadership, attacks on minorities have increased and democratic rights have been suppressed. Responding to these allegations, Yunus said Hasina's comments from India were problematic and were causing discomfort for both countries.

Justice pledge

Interim government vows justice for protest victims

The interim government has said it intends to deliver justice to those affected during protests against Hasina's regime. Yunus stated around 1,500 people were killed and nearly 20,000 wounded during the protests. Law Adviser Asif Nazrul had warned of strong protests if India refuses extradition on treaty provisions. As tensions brew between the two nations, Sheikh Hasina stays in India as Bangladesh wants her back for legal proceedings.