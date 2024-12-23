Biden commutes death sentences of 37 of 40 federal inmates
United States President Joe Biden has commuted the death sentences of 37 of 40 federal death row inmates, changing their punishment to life imprisonment without parole. The decision was announced on Monday after months of pressure from activists who feared a return to federal executions under president-elect Donald Trump. "In good conscience, I cannot stand back and let a new administration resume executions that I halted," Biden said in his statement.
Biden's stance on death penalty, details of commuted sentences
Among those spared are Len Davis, a former New Orleans police officer involved in a drug protection ring and murder, and Norris Holder, sentenced to death for a bank robbery during which a security guard died. However, the clemency doesn't extend to three inmates convicted of terrorism or hate-motivated mass murder: Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, Dylann Roof, and Robert Bowers. Most federal death row inmates are people of color with 38% being Black.
Biden's reversal on death penalty and its impact
Biden, who was a proponent of a 1994 crime bill that expanded the federal death penalty, has since changed his position amid concerns over wrongful convictions and racial disparities. His administration placed a moratorium on federal executions, blocking future administrations from executing sentences that don't align with current policies. Under Trump, more federal inmates were executed than under the last 10 presidents combined.
Biden's record on commutations and pardons
Biden has granted more commutations at this stage of his presidency than any of his recent predecessors. Earlier this month, he granted clemency to around 1,500 Americans who showed rehabilitation. He is also known for granting categorical pardons for marijuana possession and former LGBTQ service members convicted for their sexual orientation. Recently, he pardoned his son Hunter for federal felony gun and tax convictions, igniting political controversy.