In a decade-long operation, Israel's Mossad agency used modified pagers to target Hezbollah militants, causing widespread fear in Lebanon.

The operation, which culminated in a series of explosions and air strikes, resulted in over 3,000 deaths and the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

The conflict ended with a US and France mediated ceasefire in November. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The agents concealed their identities during the interview

Israeli spies disclose 10-year-long operation targeting Hezbollah with exploding devices

By Snehil Singh 02:02 pm Dec 23, 2024

What's the story Two recently retired Israeli intelligence agents have detailed a decade-long covert operation against Hezbollah militants. The operation involved explosive-laden pagers and walkie-talkies, CBS's "60 Minutes" reported. The agents, who concealed their identities during the interview, revealed that the operation began with Hezbollah unknowingly purchasing explosive-rigged walkie-talkies from Israel.

Phase 2

Operation's 2nd phase involved booby-trapped pagers

The second phase of the operation was launched in 2022, after Israel's Mossad intelligence agency learned that Hezbollah had been buying pagers from a Taiwan-based company. These pagers were modified to include explosives and were tested multiple times to ensure they only targeted the intended individuals. To persuade Hezbollah to switch to these larger pagers, Mossad used fake ads promoting the devices as dustproof, waterproof, and long battery life.

Attack triggered

Israel triggers attack, causing widespread fear in Lebanon

By September, some 5,000 of these modified pagers were being used by Hezbollah militants. On September 17, Israel set off the attack by causing the pagers to beep and explode. The next day, the explosive-laden walkie-talkies were detonated during funerals for those killed in the pager explosions. This operation sent shockwaves across Lebanon, with people becoming wary of using electronic devices.

Ceasefire reached

Israel's air strikes and ceasefire agreement

In the days after these events, Israel's air force launched strikes across Lebanon. The attacks left more than 3,000 dead, over 13,000 injured, and assassinated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The Israel-Hezbollah conflict ended with a ceasefire agreement in November that was mediated by the US and France, after both sides suffered heavy casualties.