Hezbollah has agreed to a US-proposed 60-day ceasefire with Israel, which includes the withdrawal of Israeli ground forces from southern Lebanon.

However, a controversial clause allowing Israel "full operational freedom" to invade Lebanon if necessary has met resistance, casting doubt on the imminent finalization of the deal.

US envoy Amos Hochstein, backed by President-elect Donald Trump, described the ongoing negotiations as "constructive" and "very good," but noted that the final decision rests with the involved parties.

Hezbollah agrees to US-proposed ceasefire with Israel: Report

By Snehil Singh 06:10 pm Nov 19, 202406:10 pm

What's the story Hezbollah has reportedly accepted a United States-proposed ceasefire with Israel, a senior Lebanese official revealed. The proposal was presented by Lisa Johnson, the US Ambassador to Lebanon, to Nabih Berri, the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament and an ally of Hezbollah. Ali Hassan Khalil, an aide to Berri, confirmed that both the Lebanese government and Hezbollah have agreed to the proposal but have made some comments on its content.

Proposal details

Ceasefire proposal aims to halt hostilities for 60 days

The ceasefire proposal seeks to end hostilities for 60 days and calls for Israeli ground forces to withdraw from southern Lebanon. This region has been a bone of contention as UN Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah War, called for non-state armed groups in Lebanon to withdraw from the area. However, Hezbollah has remained there. The proposal also outlines a mechanism for monitoring compliance, possibly involving a third party.

Controversial clause

Israel's demand for operational freedom meets resistance

Reports indicate that Israel has asked for the right to invade Lebanon if needed, a demand Hezbollah opposes. Israeli sources have expressed doubt over an imminent deal due to the demand. Israeli minister Bezalel Smotrich said "full operational freedom" for Israeli forces is "non-negotiable." However, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati dismissed reports of such demands as "speculation," while Khalil said Israel's attempts to negotiate "under fire" would not change Lebanon's position.

Ongoing negotiations

US envoy describes talks as 'constructive' and 'very good'

After Lebanon's reply to the ceasefire proposal, US envoy Amos Hochstein reached Beirut for talks. Hochstein called the discussions "constructive" and "very good," but added that reaching an agreement is ultimately "the decision of the parties." Hochstein's negotiation efforts have also been backed by President-elect Donald Trump, which could make them more successful. However, details still need to be worked out before finalizing any agreement.