Mojtaba Khamenei is Ali Khamenei's only son

Who is Mojtaba Khamenei—likely to be Iran's next Supreme leader

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:38 pm Nov 18, 2024

What's the story Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, has reportedly been selected as his father's successor. The decision was taken on September 26 during a secret meeting of 60 members of Iran's Assembly of Experts. Despite initial pushback and alleged threats from Khamenei and his representatives, the assembly unanimously chose Mojtaba.

Mojtaba Khamenei's background and political involvement

Born in Mashhad in 1969, Mojtaba studied theology under his father and still teaches at the Qom seminary. He supported Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in the 2005 and 2009 elections and was instrumental in suppressing protests after Ahmadinejad's victory in 2009. However, their relationship soured over accusations of embezzlement against Mojtaba.

Reports suggest early leadership transition amid tensions

Reports suggest that Mojtaba could take over even before his father's death, as tensions with Israel continue to rise. Iran International reported that Mojtaba had been secretly selected to lead the Shia Islamic nation. The decision comes amid fears over Ali Khamenei's health, with some reports even suggesting he may have slipped into a coma.

Challenging succession process expected in Iran

The succession process is expected to be more difficult than Ali Khamenei succeeding Ayatollah Khomeini in 1989. There is no current figure like Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, who was instrumental in uniting political factions during the last transition. The death of Ebrahim Raisi in May 2024 also further complicated the succession landscape.

Mojtaba's appointment aims to preempt opposition

Despite his lack of formal government experience, Mojtaba's appointment has become a foregone conclusion. Reports suggest that Ali Khamenei aims to ensure a smooth transition by abdicating during his lifetime to preempt opposition and protests. This strategy is seen as a measure to maintain stability in the country during this critical period.