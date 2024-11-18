Summarize Simplifying... In short Burglars recently broke into Windsor Castle, the residence of Prince William and Kate, stealing a truck and a quad bike after smashing through a gate.

The incident, which occurred on October 13, has raised concerns about the castle's security, especially as it follows previous breaches, including an armed intrusion on Christmas Day 2021.

The incident took place on Sunday night

UK: Burglars break into William-Kate's Windsor Castle, steal farm vehicles

By Snehil Singh 05:36 pm Nov 18, 202405:36 pm

What's the story In a major security breach, two masked intruders broke into the royal Windsor Castle, United Kingdom on Sunday night. The incident occurred while The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, along with their three children, were asleep at the nearby Adelaide Cottage. The burglars reportedly scaled a six-foot fence to access the estate and targeted a farm building within the castle grounds.

Escape

Intruders escape with stolen vehicles, damage property

The intruders smashed through a gate using a truck and stole a black Isuzu pick-up truck and a red quad bike from a barn. A source said "they would have to have known the vehicles were stored there before they broke in and known when was the best time to get and escape without being caught." The thieves escaped by crashing through a security barrier at Shaw Farm Gate, causing significant damage.

Investigation

Police investigation underway, no arrests made yet

Thames Valley Police confirmed they received a report of a burglary at around 11:45 pm on October 13. The suspects fled towards the Old Windsor and Datchet area. No arrests have been made yet, but investigations are ongoing. This breach has sparked criticism over security measures at Windsor Castle after armed officers had been removed from two public entrances due to staffing shortages and efforts to create a more welcoming environment for tourists.

Past breaches

Previous security incidents at Windsor Castle

Notably, this is not the first security incident at Windsor Castle in recent years. In 2021, an armed intruder breached the castle's perimeter on Christmas Day with intentions to harm Queen Elizabeth II. Another incident in February 2023 involved an unarmed man trespassing near King Charles' residence. Neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace has commented on this latest incident.