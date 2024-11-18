Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei meets envoy amid health speculation
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei met with Mojtaba Amani, the country's ambassador to Lebanon, in Tehran on Sunday. The meeting comes amid widespread speculation about Khamenei's health. Rumors had circulated on social media claiming that the 85-year-old leader was in a coma. The claims came after The New York Times reported that Khamenei was suffering from a "serious medical condition."
Amani's injuries and transfer to Tehran
Notably, Amani had sustained injuries in pager explosions in Lebanon in September, including to his left eye. The explosions were part of a wider crisis in the Middle East and left many casualties. After being injured, Amani was taken to Tehran for treatment. At the meeting with Khamenei, Amani briefed the Supreme Leader about his health and is likely to return to Lebanon soon for his diplomatic duties.
Khamenei's health rumors refuted by recent meeting
The New York Times report had also speculated that his second son, Mojtaba Khamenei, could succeed him. However, Khamenei's recent meeting with Amani served to refute these rumors. Images of Ayatollah Khamenei on a hospital bed had fueled the rumors of his coma. However, these images were debunked as being from 2014. The Iranian state agency IRNA confirmed that the meeting took place on Sunday (November 17).