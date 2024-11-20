Summarize Simplifying... In short Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has announced a $5M reward for each captive freed from Gaza, amidst ongoing protests and stalled negotiations with Hamas.

Despite global leaders urging for a ceasefire at the G20 summit, Netanyahu insists on military action to free the estimated 101 captives.

Meanwhile, Qatar has suspended its mediation efforts and closed Hamas's political office in Doha due to failed negotiations.

Netanyahu visited Gaza on Thursday

Netanyahu announces $5M reward for each captive freed from Gaza

By Chanshimla Varah 02:27 pm Nov 20, 202402:27 pm

What's the story Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised a $5 million reward for every hostages released from Gaza. The announcement came during Netanyahu's visit to Gaza, where he toured the Israeli military's Netzarim Corridor, an important access road and buffer zone between northern and southern Gaza. "To those who want to leave this entanglement...: Whoever brings us a hostage, will find a safe way out for himself and his family. We will also give $5m for every hostage," Netanyahu said.

Ongoing unrest

Netanyahu's commitment amid protests and stalled negotiations

The reward offer comes amid protests in Israel by families of captives demanding a ceasefire deal with Hamas. However, Netanyahu believes military action is the only way to free all hostages and the war on Gaza will continue until then. He said, "Whoever dares to harm our hostages will pay the price. We will pursue you, and we will find you." Israel estimates that 101 captives remain in Gaza, with around one-third believed to have died.

Conflict toll

Hostage situation and conflict casualties in Gaza

Talks between Israel and Hamas over hostage release have stalled despite mediation efforts from Qatar, the United States, and Egypt. Last week, Qatar announced it will suspend its mediation efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas. The decision was taken as both parties failed to negotiate in good faith, Majed Al-Ansari, spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, said. Qatar also shut Hamas's political office in Doha.

Global response

G20 leaders express concern over humanitarian situation in Gaza

Global leaders at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro have called for comprehensive ceasefires in Gaza and expressed concern over the humanitarian situation. They also highlighted concerns about escalating tensions in Lebanon, urging for safe returns of citizens in affected areas. Netanyahu, however, remains firm on his stance that Hamas will no longer govern Gaza and praised the Israeli military's efforts in the region.