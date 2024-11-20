Netanyahu announces $5M reward for each captive freed from Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised a $5 million reward for every hostages released from Gaza. The announcement came during Netanyahu's visit to Gaza, where he toured the Israeli military's Netzarim Corridor, an important access road and buffer zone between northern and southern Gaza. "To those who want to leave this entanglement...: Whoever brings us a hostage, will find a safe way out for himself and his family. We will also give $5m for every hostage," Netanyahu said.
Netanyahu's commitment amid protests and stalled negotiations
The reward offer comes amid protests in Israel by families of captives demanding a ceasefire deal with Hamas. However, Netanyahu believes military action is the only way to free all hostages and the war on Gaza will continue until then. He said, "Whoever dares to harm our hostages will pay the price. We will pursue you, and we will find you." Israel estimates that 101 captives remain in Gaza, with around one-third believed to have died.
Hostage situation and conflict casualties in Gaza
Talks between Israel and Hamas over hostage release have stalled despite mediation efforts from Qatar, the United States, and Egypt. Last week, Qatar announced it will suspend its mediation efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas. The decision was taken as both parties failed to negotiate in good faith, Majed Al-Ansari, spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, said. Qatar also shut Hamas's political office in Doha.
G20 leaders express concern over humanitarian situation in Gaza
Global leaders at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro have called for comprehensive ceasefires in Gaza and expressed concern over the humanitarian situation. They also highlighted concerns about escalating tensions in Lebanon, urging for safe returns of citizens in affected areas. Netanyahu, however, remains firm on his stance that Hamas will no longer govern Gaza and praised the Israeli military's efforts in the region.