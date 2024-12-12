Summarize Simplifying... In short Subhash, a Bengaluru techie, faced escalating financial demands from his wife's family, leading to marital discord and a divorce case, according to his brother Bikas and uncle Pawan Kumar.

Bikas seeks justice for his brother, alleging corruption in the legal system, while the wife's family denies any wrongdoing.

The case is ongoing, with the court yet to deliver a verdict.

The software engineer left behind a 24-page suicide note

'Judge laughed when wife suggested husband die': Bengaluru techie's brother

By Chanshimla Varah 05:21 pm Dec 12, 202405:21 pm

What's the story The brother of 34-year-old Atul Subhash, who died by suicide, alleged that a judge laughed when the software engineer's wife told her husband that he should commit suicide if he cannot pay what she asked for. "This really hurt him," he alleged. Subhash was found dead earlier this month at his residence in Bengaluru's Manjunath Layout area. He left behind a 24-page death note detailing alleged harassment by his wife, her relatives, and a judge in Uttar Pradesh.

Legal concerns

Brother seeks justice, alleges legal system corruption

Recalling the incident with the judge, Subhash's brother, Bikas, demanded justice and raised concerns over corruption in the legal system. He said, "I want my brother to get justice. I want this country to have a legal process through which even men can get justice." Subhash recorded an 80-minute video before his death, detailing how he was upset over financial demands from his wife's family.

Financial pressure

Family alleges victim faced constant monetary demands

His uncle, Pawan Kumar, alleged that Subhash was constantly asked to pay money for child maintenance. Initially, he was asked to pay ₹40,000 per month, but the demand allegedly rose to ₹1 lakh. Kumar further claimed that Subhash's wife and her relatives were "minting" money from his nephew under the guise of child support. Subhash's cousin, Bajrang Agarwal, also said that disputes started when Subhash stopped meeting these financial demands.

Marital discord

Divorce case and disputes over financial demands

"When he stopped paying exorbitant amounts as per their demands, the dispute started again and she started living separately with the child. A divorce case was going on. They filed so many cases against him, that he broke down and he ended his wife," he told PTI. He demanded that those who had mistreated Subhash be punished so that he may receive justice and have his "soul rest in peace."

Wife's side

Wife's family refutes charges

Sushil Kumar, the wife's uncle, has claimed innocence and stated that neither he nor any of his family members were present at the scene of the crime. "There has been a case going on in the court for the last three years and in this duration, we have had no communication with him or his family. We are not at fault. Case is going on...Court will decide and give the verdict," he told PTI Videos.