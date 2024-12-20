Summarize Simplifying... In short A CEO's social media post about hiring sparked controversy due to perceived disrespect towards the Kannada language.

The debate intensified when an old post criticizing Delhi was unearthed, while others defended the CEO's post as highlighting the challenges faced by non-Kannada speakers in Bengaluru.

Amidst this, the Karnataka Chief Minister's previous call for a "Kannada atmosphere" across the state was recalled. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Chopra's post has triggered a debate on X

'Can't speak Kannada, come to...': CEO's hiring post sparks controversy

By Akash Pandey 02:43 pm Dec 20, 202402:43 pm

What's the story Cars24 CEO Vikram Chopra has sparked a controversy with his recent post on X. The post was addressed to people living in Bengaluru who are looking for jobs. His post said, "Still can't speak Kannada after years in Bengaluru? It's okay. Aa jao Dilli," meaning one should come to Delhi. The message has triggered a debate on linguistic identity and workplace inclusivity.

Public response

Mixed reactions to Chopra's post

Chopra's post has drawn a mixed reaction from the public. While some saw it as a funny way to attract potential employees, others found it disrespectful toward the Kannada language. One user even asked if Chopra was specifically looking for North Indians or Delhiites to join his team, while another asked people to look at crime statistics before calling Delhi-NCR better.

Twitter Post

Take a look at Chopra's post

Previous remarks

Chopra's past criticism of Delhi resurfaces

The controversy over Chopra's post was further stoked when a user dug out an old post of the CEO himself, criticizing Delhi. In a 2009 post, Chopra had written that dealing with people in Delhi was difficult. The revelation added another dimension to the raging debate over his recent social media message.

Twitter Post

'Hype up people and culture, not any city'

Twitter Post

Netizens also highlighted Delhi's pollution levels

Language promotion

Karnataka CM's call for Kannada adoption

Amid this controversy, it is important to note that last year, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had made a strong appeal to create a "Kannada atmosphere" across the state. He had urged all Karnataka residents to use Kannada in their daily lives, adding that it is every Kannadiga's duty to safeguard the Kannada language, land, and water.

Post defense

Supporters defend Chopra's post

Despite the backlash, some of Chopra's supporters defended his post as an acknowledgment of the difficulties faced by non-Kannada speakers in Bengaluru. One user on X even praised him for his initiative, emphasizing the importance of employees living near their families.

Twitter Post

"Win-win for everyone"