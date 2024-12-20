'Can't speak Kannada, come to...': CEO's hiring post sparks controversy
Cars24 CEO Vikram Chopra has sparked a controversy with his recent post on X. The post was addressed to people living in Bengaluru who are looking for jobs. His post said, "Still can't speak Kannada after years in Bengaluru? It's okay. Aa jao Dilli," meaning one should come to Delhi. The message has triggered a debate on linguistic identity and workplace inclusivity.
Mixed reactions to Chopra's post
Chopra's post has drawn a mixed reaction from the public. While some saw it as a funny way to attract potential employees, others found it disrespectful toward the Kannada language. One user even asked if Chopra was specifically looking for North Indians or Delhiites to join his team, while another asked people to look at crime statistics before calling Delhi-NCR better.
Take a look at Chopra's post
Chopra's past criticism of Delhi resurfaces
The controversy over Chopra's post was further stoked when a user dug out an old post of the CEO himself, criticizing Delhi. In a 2009 post, Chopra had written that dealing with people in Delhi was difficult. The revelation added another dimension to the raging debate over his recent social media message.
'Hype up people and culture, not any city'
Netizens also highlighted Delhi's pollution levels
Karnataka CM's call for Kannada adoption
Amid this controversy, it is important to note that last year, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had made a strong appeal to create a "Kannada atmosphere" across the state. He had urged all Karnataka residents to use Kannada in their daily lives, adding that it is every Kannadiga's duty to safeguard the Kannada language, land, and water.
Supporters defend Chopra's post
Despite the backlash, some of Chopra's supporters defended his post as an acknowledgment of the difficulties faced by non-Kannada speakers in Bengaluru. One user on X even praised him for his initiative, emphasizing the importance of employees living near their families.