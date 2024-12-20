Summarize Simplifying... In short The Sensex has taken a significant hit, dropping over 3,500 points in five days, with the IT and banking sectors, including major players like TCS, Infosys, and HDFC Bank, leading the decline.

Despite the overall weak market trends, some individual stocks like General Insurance Corporation of India and MTAR Technologies have recorded significant gains.

Today's slump is primarily driven by a fall in IT and realty stocks.

Sensex crashes again, down over 3,500 points in 5 days

By Mudit Dube 01:53 pm Dec 20, 2024

What's the story The Indian stock market witnessed yet another major decline today with the Sensex falling over 820 points to trade around 78,390, at the time of writing. Nifty also traded in the red, down 239 points to 23,712. Today's slump is primarily driven by a fall in IT and realty stocks. This is the fifth consecutive decline for the benchmark indices of the Indian stock market. In last five days, the Sensex has dropped over 3,500 points.

Sectoral performance

IT and banking sectors witness significant declines

The Nifty IT index declined by 2%, wiping out all the gains due to profit booking after an initial rise of nearly 1%. Major players including TCS, Infosys, Wipro, and Coforge contributed to the decline. The banking sector also took a hit with the Nifty Bank, PSU Bank index, and Realty index each declining by nearly a percent. HDFC Bank, SBI, and ICICI were among the major banks whose stocks plunged.

Resilient sectors

Metal and oil sectors resist market downturn

Unlike the broader market, the Nifty Metal index gained 0.7% on expected easing energy costs. The Nifty Oil and Gas index also gained, led by sharp gains in GAIL, ONGC, and IndianOil Corporation. Energy stocks such as Adani Power and NTPC also gained. These sectors remained resilient amid the broader market fall.

Stock performance

Mid-small cap indices and individual stocks mirror weak trends

The Nifty mid-small cap indices also mirrored the market's weak trends with losses of 0.7% and 0.4% respectively. Ruchit Jain from Motilal Oswal noted that activity in this segment is largely stock-specific, with Q3 earnings expected to shape future trajectory. However, some individual stocks such as General Insurance Corporation of India and MTAR Technologies defied this trend by recording significant gains during Friday's trade.