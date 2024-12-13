Summarize Simplifying... In short A Bengaluru techie's wife, Nikita, and her family are under investigation following allegations of harassment and extortion made in a suicide note left by her husband, Subhash.

The Singhania family, however, denies involvement in Subhash's death and counters with claims of dowry demands from Subhash's family.

She has been directed to appear before the investigating officer

'To ascertain..facts': Bengaluru techie's wife ordered to appear for interrogation

What's the story The Bengaluru Police have pasted a notice outside the residence of the wife of Atul Subhash, the techie who died by suicide, alleging harassment by his wife and her relatives. "There are reasonable grounds to interrogate you to ascertain the facts and circumstances," the notice read. She has been directed to appear before the investigating officer in Bengaluru within three days.

Police at the Singhania's residence

Police find Singhania residence deserted, phones unreachable

The notice was issued a day after a Bengaluru police team reached Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, but found the Singhania residence locked and their phones switched off. Jaunpur Kotwali inspector Mithilesh Kumar Mishra said Subhash's mother-in-law Nisha and her son Anurag had left their house on a motorbike the previous night. When asked where they were going by reporters, Anurag said they were leaving because his mother was unwell.

FIR filed against Nikita and her family by Subhash's brother

Subhash's brother, Bikas, has filed an FIR against Nikita, her mother Nisha, her brother Anurag, and her uncle Sushil Singhania. The FIR alleges that Nikita's family demanded ₹3 crore to drop police cases against Subhash and ₹30 lakh for visitation rights to see his son. Subhash left behind a 24-page suicide note and an 81-minute video accusing Nikita and her family of harassment and extortion. He also alleged bias by a family court judge in Uttar Pradesh.

Subhash left behind suicide note and video accusing in-laws

His lawyer, Dinesh Mishra, said Subhash was ordered to pay ₹40,000 monthly for child maintenance, which he might have found burdensome given his ₹84,000 salary. However, Nikita's lawyer, Vinod Srivastava, defended the court's handling of the divorce and custody case as legally sound. The Singhania family has also denied involvement in Subhash's death and accused his family of demanding a ₹10 lakh dowry shortly after marriage.

Singhania family denies involvement in Subhash's death

In a 2022 complaint filed by Nikita, she alleged that her husband treated their relationship "like a beast" and demanded ₹10 lakh in dowry. "(They) started torturing me physically and mentally for dowry. When I told my parents about the harassment and dowry, my parents explained to me that everything will be fine." "But no improvement of any kind came in my husband and in-laws," she said.