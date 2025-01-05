Kejriwal hails projects launched by PM Modi as joint ventures
What's the story
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has praised the inauguration of major infrastructure projects in Delhi, calling them joint ventures between the city government and the Centre.
The projects, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mark a major investment toward improving Delhi's connectivity and transport infrastructure. They include the RRTS Sahibabad-New Ashok Nagar section and expansions of the Delhi Metro.
Infrastructure boost
Kejriwal highlights AAP's commitment to Delhi's development
Kejriwal stressed that these initiatives are a testament to the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) dedication to the city's development.
He said, "Projects launched by PM joint venture between Delhi government, Centre; reflects AAP's commitment to city's development."
The chief minister also congratulated Delhi residents on the launch of these projects, which include a 13-kilometer Namo Bharat corridor and a new metro line connecting Krishna Park with Janakpuri West.
Metro expansion
New metro line to improve transport access
The prime minister also laid the foundation stone for a new metro line connecting Rithala with Kundli. The project is aimed at enhancing transport access in North-Western Delhi and adjoining Haryana.
Kejriwal used the occasion to hit back at critics who say AAP only indulges in political fights, saying "These inaugurations are a reply to those who say AAP only engages in fights."
Election promises
Kejriwal criticizes PM Modi's speech, urges fulfillment of promises
Despite acknowledging the collaboration on these projects, Kejriwal slammed PM Modi for allegedly using his speech to attack the Delhi government.
He said, "Today, the prime minister kept abusing the people of Delhi and the elected government of Delhi."
The chief minister also urged PM Modi to fulfill promises made during previous election campaigns.